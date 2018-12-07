FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Garrett Richards delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Richards says on Twitter that he’s joining the rebuilding San Diego Padres. Multiple reports indicate the right-hander has agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract. Richards had reconstructive elbow surgery in July while with the Los Angeles Angels. Neither the Padres nor Richards’ agency would confirm the deal Thursday night, Nov. 29. AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File) (Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Free agent pitcher Garrett Richards and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $15.5 million, two-year contract.

Richards will earn $7 million next year and $8.5 million in 2020 as part of the deal announced Friday. He can earn an additional $2.5 million annually in performance bonuses: $250,000 for each start from 21 through 30.

Richards was 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA last season for the Los Angeles Angels before reconstructive surgery in July. The 30-year-old right-hander was 45-38 with a 3.54 ERA with the Angels since 2011.

Infielder Carlos Asuaje was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.