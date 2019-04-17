Arizona Diamondbacks (8-9, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-7, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (1-1, 7.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Braves: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Braves are 7-4 on their home turf. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .365 is sixth in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .456.

The Diamondbacks are 4-4 on the road. Arizona has slugged .484, good for second in the National League. Christian Walker leads the team with a .667 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and five home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-6. Yoshihisa Hirano earned his first victory and Walker went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. A.J. Minter registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna leads the Braves with six home runs and is batting .327. Dansby Swanson is 8-for-31 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 26 hits and is batting .371. Ketel Marte is 8-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (right calf strain), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian McCann: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.