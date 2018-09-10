Cincinnati Reds’ Scooter Gennett hits an RBI single off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — Scooter Gennett had four hits and three RBIs, Joey Votto hit a two-run double on his birthday and the Cincinnati Reds improved to 5-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers this season with a 10-6 victory Monday night.

Eugenio Suarez added a solo home run for the last-place Reds, and Jose Peraza had two hits and scored three runs. That helped Cincinnati overcome Chris Taylor’s two-run homer and Yasmani Grandal’s solo shot.

Los Angeles had just taken two of three in a weekend series at Coors Field that left the Dodgers a half-game behind first-place Colorado in the NL West. The Rockies played later Monday night against visiting Arizona.

Jared Hughes (4-3) got Yasiel Puig to line into a bases-loaded double play to end the seventh after an 11-pitch at-bat and added a perfect eighth to get the win.

Gennett, second in the NL in hitting going into the game, went 4 for 5 to boost his batting average to .320 with his sixth multihit game in his last nine appearances. Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich began the night leading the league at .316.

Votto, celebrating his 35th birthday, just missed hitting a three-run homer in Cincinnati’s four-run first inning, settling for a two-run double with a drive that bounced off the yellow padding along the top of the right-field wall and stayed in play.

Alex Wood (8-7) was knocked around in his shortest outing in 14 starts since lasting a season-low two innings on June 3 at Colorado. The Reds piled up eight hits and seven runs, six earned, with two walks and six strikeouts. The seven runs allowed matched Wood’s season high, set on April 11 in the third of his team-high 27 starts.

Taylor hit his second homer in three games off left-hander Cody Reed, who overcame a 30-pitch first inning to last four, giving up five hits and three runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Reed struck out Enrique Hernandez to leave the bases loaded in the first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias was activated from the disabled list after missing more than a year following left shoulder surgery in June 2017.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett was activated off the DL. Garrett was out since Aug. 29 with a bruised left foot.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-2), the scheduled starter Tuesday at Cincinnati, allowed 10 hits and five runs — one earned — in six innings of Los Angeles’s 7-3 loss to the Mets last on Wednesday.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (8-12) was tagged for a career-high three homers in his last start Thursday against San Diego.

___

