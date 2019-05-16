Gerardo Parra blasts a first-inning double Thursday, one of his three hits in a 7-6 win over the Mets at Nationals Park. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals weren’t supposed to need a hero Thursday afternoon. They amassed a four-run lead in the first inning and settled in behind Anibal Sanchez, who retired the first four New York Mets he faced. Then things went sideways — Sanchez left early with an injury and the bullpen blew up late.

The hero wasn’t supposed to be Gerardo Parra. The Nationals have one of baseball’s worst offenses, and the 32-year-old was released last week from the San Francisco Giants, one of baseball’s other worst offenses, for hitting .198 in 97 plate appearances. And yet, for the third time in the seven days since the Nationals signed him, he was the difference in the Nationals’ 7-6 win.

The veteran blasted a 96 mph fastball from Mets starter Zack Wheeler into the Nationals bullpen, a two-run homer that broke 4-4 fifth-inning tie. Two innings later, he drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored the Nationals’ seventh run when Kurt Suzuki singled to right.

That piece of insurance loomed large when the Mets rallied with four hits and two runs against closer Sean Doolittle in the ninth. But Doolittle struck out Keon Broxton swinging at a high fastball with the base loaded to end it.

Parra hasn’t revolutionized his approach at the plate in Washington — he still entered the game hitting .188 in 15 plate appearances — but he went 3 for 3 Thursday with the walk and almost all his hits have come in crucial situations. His has accounted for a game-winning grand slam, a no-hit-bid-shattering double in the eighth, a rally-sustaining double in the first Thursday, a single and a crucial home run against the Mets (20-22).

The win secured the Nationals’ first series victory since April 18, when they beat Parra’s old club. After looking overmatched Tuesday in a series-opening 6-2 loss, the Nationals rebounded Wednesday in a 5-1 win and carried the quality into Thursday, though Manager Dave Martinez downplayed the importance of winning a series, because he wants the team to focus on one game at a time.

“Going into today, we’re 1-0,” Martinez said. “Every series you play, you want to come out with a winning series. I tell the boys, ‘Just go out there and play.’ ”

The win left the Nationals at 18-25, six games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East. The Central-leading Cubs (25-15) start a three-game series at Nationals Park on Friday.

Wheeler entered the game sizzling, a 2.93 ERA and 49 strikeouts over his previous 40 innings (six starts). Yet the Nationals jumped on him in the first, turning three singles, two doubles and a walk into four runs.

In the second, Sanchez grimaced in pain after issuing a one-out walk to center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Sanchez had thrown one of his hardest pitches of the game to Nimmo, a 91.3 mph fastball. But after his last pitch of the at-bat, a cutter, Sanchez walked off the mound and yelled into his glove. After conferencing with Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard, Sanchez left the game with what was later announced as left hamstring soreness.

Enter Erick Fedde, the starter the Nationals turned into a reliever last week. The right-hander got Mets shortstop Amed Rosario to ground to his counterpart Wilmer Difo for what looked like a tailor-made double play. But Difo mishandled the grounder, stepped on second base himself and made a wide throw to first. The Nationals once again prolonged an inning and put themselves in trouble with poor defense.

Yet Fedde, unfazed, escaped. He struck out catcher Tomas Nido anyway to get out of the inning. It was the latest performance in a stretch which had become Fedde’s best at the major league level.

The next inning, it fell apart. Fedde allowed leadoff singles to Wheeler and Jeff McNeil. Robinson Cano laced a ground-rule double to left-center, scoring Wheeler. Then right fielder Michael Conforto erased his starter’s struggles by depositing the first pitch he saw from Fedde, a 93 mph sinker up and in, into the Nationals bullpen in right field. The three-run homer tied the game at four.

Wheeler then settled in himself, retiring 10 of the next 13 Nationals hitters. Fedde and the procession of one-inning relievers behind him locked in too. Yet where Wheeler faltered, allowing the homer to Parra, the Nationals did not. Following the Conforto home run, they set down 17 of the next 19 Mets hitters.

Then came the ninth, with Doolittle working out of a mess of his making to record his seventh save.