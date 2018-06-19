New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

HOUSTON — C.J. Cron homered early and Wilson Ramos hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-1 win on Tuesday night to snap a 12-game winning streak by the Houston Astros.

Blake Snell (9-4) allowed just three hits and one run in seven innings, but had to pitch around a career-high seven walks for his fifth straight win. Sergio Romo pitched for the third straight game, taking over with one out in the ninth and allowing one hit for his third save a night after blowing the save in Houston’s 5-4 win.

The Astros went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position to come up one victory shy of setting the franchise record for longest winning streak in franchise history.

Hector Rondon (1-2) took the loss by allowing two hits and one run in one inning.

YANKEES 7, MARINERS 2

NEW YORK — Domingo German pitched two-hit ball over a career-high seven innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit one of New York’s four home runs in the Yankees’ victory against the Mariners.

Miguel Andujar and Aaron Hicks each belted a two-run shot off Marco Gonzales (7-4) in the fifth. Hicks homered for the third straight day and finished with three hits from the leadoff spot as the Yankees boosted baseball’s best record to 48-22, moving a season-best 26 games above .500.

Coming off a four-hit game, Stanton sent a solo drive to straightaway center field in the first. Aaron Judge had an RBI single in the seventh, and rookie phenom Gleyber Torres added his 14th home run in the eighth.

The first two batters of the game reached against German (2-4) on a double and an error. The rookie right-hander then retired 19 in a row until Nelson Cruz homered in the seventh.

DODGERS 4, CUBS 3, FIRST GAME

CUBS 2, DODGERS 1, 10 innings, SECOND GAME

CHICAGO — Albert Almora Jr. hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Cubs beat the Dodgers 2-1 to salvage a split of their day-night doubleheader.

Kris Bryant sparked the winning rally with a leadoff triple against Brock Stewart (0-1). After Javier Baez was walked intentionally, Almora hit a liner into right field.

Rob Zastryzny (1-0), the fifth Cubs reliever, got Yasmani Grandal to fly out with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th to earn the win.

The rematch of the last two NL Championship Series was set to begin on Monday night, but the opener was postponed by a mixture of poor weather and a limited power outage at Wrigley Field. It’s the only scheduled visit for Los Angeles, leading to the day-night doubleheader.

Los Angeles began the long day at the iconic ballpark with a victory on pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer’s two-run double in the ninth.

Edward Paredes (2-0), the fifth of six Dodgers relievers, got one out in the eighth to earn the win in the opener. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Justin Wilson (1-2) came one pitch away from earning his first save.

NATIONALS 9, ORIOLES 7

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner went 4 for 4 with a homer, Anthony Rendon drove in three runs and the Nationals extended their recent domination of the Orioles.

Adam Eaton had two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, who trailed 5-1 in the fifth inning before rallying to make it six straight wins over Baltimore. Washington is 4-0 against its neighboring interleague rival this season, outscoring the Orioles by a combined 20-8.

The Nationals trailed 6-5 before getting six hits in a four-run seventh. Rendon delivered a two-run double off Tanner Scott (0-1) that put Washington ahead, and Turner capped his four-hit night with a double.

Justin Miller (5-0) pitched two innings of relief, newcomer Kelvin Herrera worked a perfect eighth and Sean Doolittle gave up a solo home run to Joey Rickard while earning his 19th save.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH — Rookie Freddy Peralta allowed two hits in six stellar innings, Jesus Aguilar hammered his 14th home run of the season and the Brewers cooled off the Pirates.

Peralta (2-0) struck out seven without issuing a walk, surrendering only singles to Corey Dickerson and Colin Moran in the fourth but otherwise keeping the Pirates firmly in check.

Aguilar finished 2 for 3 and drove in all three runs off Jameson Taillon (4-6). Aguilar hit a two-run shot to the seats in right-center in the first and doubled down the line in left field in the third. Corey Knebel worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his seventh save for the first-place Brewers.

BRAVES 11, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO — Johan Camargo hit his first career grand slam and went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, and the Braves beat the Blue Jays to snap Toronto’s home winning streak at seven games.

Camargo hit his seventh home run off Jaime Garcia (2-6) in the second, singled in the fourth, hit an RBI single in the fifth and doubled and scored in the eighth. He struck out in the ninth.

Charlie Culberson also connected and Ender Inciarte had three hits and three RBIs as the Braves won for the sixth time in seven games. Reliever Sam Freeman (2-3) worked 2 1/3 innings for the victory.

REDS 9, TIGERS 5

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto ended a long homer drought with his third career grand slam Tuesday night, powering the Reds to a victory that ended the Tigers’ longest winning streak in two years.

Sal Romano (4-7) had a second straight solid outing, limiting the Tigers to four singles over seven shutout innings. Billy Hamilton also homered as the Reds pulled away to a 9-0 lead.

The Tigers had won five straight and moved within a game of .500. They haven’t been to the break-even mark since they were a season-best 4-4 on April 8. They’ve wasted five chances to get back.

Trailing 9-0, Detroit finally broke through in the ninth when Wandy Peralta walked home a run and Leonys Martin followed with a double.

Matthew Boyd (4-5) took the loss.

INDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 3

CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger struck out 10 and allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings, and the Indians defeated the White Sox.

Clevinger (6-2) beat Chicago for the third time this season and was in command after giving up a first-inning run. The right-hander retired 13 straight between the second and sixth while allowing five hits.

Clevinger, who struck out a career-high 11 against the White Sox last week, was pulled after two walks in the eighth. He has held Chicago to three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings over three starts.

Francisco Lindor’s two-run single was the key hit in the second when Cleveland scored four times.

Carlos Rodon (0-2) allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

RANGERS 4, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Hamels allowed four hits over seven innings, Delino DeShields doubled home two runs and the Rangers beat the Royals to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games.

The Royals have lost eight straight, matching their season high, and 14 of 15. They own a major league-worst 10-28 home record and their 22-51 overall mark is the worst in franchise history after 73 games.

Hamels (4-6) picked up his first win since May 22. The run off him in the fifth was unearned and he has yet to allow an earned run in 20 innings over three starts at Kauffman Stadium.

Keone Kela pitched a spotless ninth for his 17th save in as many chances.

Royals starter Jason Hammel (2-8) was removed after 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks.

CARDINALS 7, PHILLIES 6

PHILADELPHIA — Matt Carpenter hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two out in the ninth, helping the Cardinals edge the Phillies.

Carpenter also had a tying two-run double in St. Louis’ four-run seventh. Tommy Pham homered and singled for the Cardinals, and Kolten Wong also went deep.

Odubel Herrera and Carlos Santana connected for the Phillies.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-1) struck out the first two batters in the ninth and had Carpenter in a 0-2 hole. But Carpenter lined the next pitch, a 98-mph fastball, over the wall in right to extend his homer streak to three games.

TWINS 6, RED SOX 2

MINNEAPOLIS — Eduardo Escobar hit two go-ahead doubles, a two-run delivery off Chris Sale in the sixth inning and one that sparked a four-run eighth for the Twins in a victory over the Red Sox.

Robby Scott (0-1), just recalled from Triple-A, relieved Sale to start the eighth and walked the first two batters. Joe Kelly entered, and Escobar’s one-out line drive bounced in front of Jackie Bradley Jr. and skipped past the center fielder as two runs scored. The official scorer later changed his ruling from a single to a double, giving Escobar a majors-leading 32 for the season. Robbie Grossman broke the game open with a two-run triple.

Zach Duke (3-2) got the win despite giving up the tying run in the eighth.

