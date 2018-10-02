NEW YORK — Gerry Davis will add to his record number of postseason games umpired by serving as crew chief for the AL wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics.

Davis is set to make his 144th postseason appearance in Wednesday’s winner-take-all game. He’ll be at second base, with Jim Wolf behind the plate.

Bill Miller will be the crew chief for the NL wild-card game, while Ted Barrett, Gary Cederstrom, Jerry Layne and Mike Winters will be crew chiefs for the division series.

Barrett’s crew will handle the series between the NL wild-card winner and Milwaukee, and Cederstrom gets Atlanta versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Layne’s crew will oversee Cleveland against Houston, and Winters’ group will get the other ALDS.

Miller will be at second base for Tuesday’s game between Colorado and the Chicago Cubs, with Chris Guccione behind home plate.

