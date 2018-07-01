San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Cory Gearrin leaps to make a catch as he runs to first base to get Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Brandon Belt and Joe Panik drove in two runs each and Hunter Pence delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday and a sweep of the weekend’s three-game series.

The Giants had 11 hits in the first five innings and cruised to their seventh win in eight games. It was their first sweep of the Diamondbacks since September of 2016.

A four-run fifth inning highlighted by Pence’s double off reliever Silvino Bracho gave the Giants an 8-3 lead. Cory Gearrin (1-1) got one out in the fourth inning to earn the win in relief of starter Derek Holland.

The Giants tagged Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley (9-6) for seven runs on nine hits in four-plus innings, ending his four-game winning streak. But Holland didn’t make it out of the fourth, chased after loading the bases with an intentional walk with San Francisco leading 4-3.

The Diamondbacks couldn’t take advantage, as Belt raced well beyond the first base bag into shallow right field to throw out Christian Walker at first and end the inning.

Holland allowed three runs on seven hits in 3 2-3 innings.

Godley’s five walks were the second most he’s issued in a start this season.

Arizona rallied with two runs in the seventh on Paul Goldschmidt’s 18th home run of the season, and Jarrod Dyson became the eighth player in team history to record at least two hits, two runs batted in and two stolen bases in a single game.

The Diamondbacks brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth with two outs, but Will Smith struck out Jake Lamb for Smith’s second save.

WALKER IN LEFT

Walker, normally a first baseman, started Sunday in left field for the first time in his 44-game major-league career.

FREQUENT FLIER

To help provide coverage for the bullpen in the midst of a long stretch without an off day, Arizona called up Bracho from Triple-A Reno before Sunday’s game. Pitcher Jimmy Sherfy was sent back to Reno. Bracho has been recalled five times this season.

FIRST PITCH FOR FIRST PICK

Recently drafted Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton, the first overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Pablo Sandoval was hit by a pitch in the right elbow in the third inning and left the game before the bottom of the inning. X-rays were negative and the injury was announced a right elbow contusion. ... 3B Evan Longoria is about a week away from taking some swings as he works his way back from a broken left hand, manager Bruce Bochy said. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija’s final rehab start for Triple- A Sacramento is set for Monday and he is expected to pitch five or six innings of around 90 pitches.

Diamondbacks: INF Ketel Marte was held out after suffering a right leg cramp in Saturday’s game. Manager Torey Lovullo said he felt the team “dodged a bullet” as far a more serious injury.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-2) is set for his sixth start of the season in the series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday in Denver.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (3-0) is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener at Chase Field on Monday.

