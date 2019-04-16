Toronto Blue Jays (6-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-5, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (1-0, 7.71 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Twins are 4-2 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .470, good for third in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .720 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 21 hits and has four RBIs. Eddie Rosario is 13-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and is batting .339. Teoscar Hernandez is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .281 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.