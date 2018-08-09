A couple hours before the most important game of his young managerial career, Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez did not set the bar high for his starting pitcher. Martinez wasn’t looking for a sterling outing from veteran Gio Gonzalez. He just wanted his mercurial left-hander to not crumble. The Nationals couldn’t afford a collapse against one of the two clubs they’re chasing in the National League East, not after the Atlanta Braves had taken two of the series’ first three games. The calendar didn’t allow it.

“Hopefully, he goes out and just keeps us in the ballgame,” Martinez said. “I told him, ‘Just one pitch at a time. Just keep us in the game.’”

A few hours later, just before 3 p.m., Gonzalez walked off the mound to an ovation at Nationals Park having blown past his boss’s expectations in Washington’s 6-3 win, delivering an outing his club needed to avoid a back-breaking series loss.

Gonzalez resembled his form from the season’s first two months, the version the Nationals have been hoping will resurface consistently every five days. He recovered from a rocky start to log seven innings of one-run ball. He yielded six hits, walked one, and retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. He threw 94 pitches, and earned his first win since May 28.

Washington (59-56) salvaged the split without Bryce Harper, who was a late scratch after getting drilled by a pitch on the right shin in Wednesday night’s loss. The Nationals supplied enough offense by capitalizing on a comebacker knocking out a Braves starter after two innings for the second time in the series. Heading to Chicago for a three-game set against the playoff-contending Cubs, the Nationals are 4½ games behind the second-place Braves and 5½ behind the idle first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

Gonzalez spent the first three innings getting behind hitters and ominously dodging disaster. In the first, after Ozzie Albies singled, Freddie Freeman smashed a 106-mph line drive to center field. Albies was running on the pitch, which would’ve been ideal for the Braves (62-50) had the ball found the gap. But Michael A. Taylor, a defensive upgrade over Harper, chased it down and whipped the ball to first base for an inning-ending double play.

In the next frame, after Nick Markakis clobbered a 2-0 fastball off the second deck’s facing and Charlie Culberson delivered a one-out single, Ender Inciarte smashed a 100-mph line drive. Daniel Murphy caught it with a dive. The Braves wouldn’t score again.

In the third, Gonzalez surrendered another line drive by Freeman, one that found a gap. Freeman ended up at second with a double. Next, Markakis lined a single to right field. Freeman was given the green light to round third base, and Adam Eaton caught him with a one-hop throw to home plate to end the inning. Gonzalez escaped again, and a break for the Nationals awaited.

Wes Parsons, not Anibal Sanchez, took the mound for the Braves for the bottom of the frame. Sanchez had cruised, throwing 26 pitches through two innings, but Taylor’s comebacker to conclude the second inning marked the end of his day. He was diagnosed with a left calf contusion, and the Braves, who lost Max Fried in the second inning Tuesday, gave the ball to Parsons for his major-league debut.

Gonzalez welcomed the right-hander with a one-out single up the middle. Next, Eaton whacked a groundball off Parsons’s left foot that ricocheted into left field. The Nationals were suddenly threatening. After getting some time to regroup, Parsons issued walks to Trea Turner and Juan Soto, which tied the scored. Anthony Rendon followed with a sacrifice fly to the wall in left field to give Washington a 2-1 lead.

The Nationals left two runners on base, but added a run in the fourth, when Taylor turned on a fastball down the middle for a solo homer. He added a diving catch in shallow left-center field to end the top of the sixth inning, potentially saving a run with a Brave running on contact from first base. Moments later, the Nationals tacked on another run when Rendon raced around from first base to score on Murphy’s double.

By that point, Gonzalez was breezing through the Braves’ deep lineup. After allowing six hitters to reach base through three innings, Gonzalez surrendered one hit and didn’t walk a batter over the next four frames. He walked off the mound with a three-run lead. He was efficient, and he was exceptional after some alarming turbulence. He gave his manager what he wanted, and more, when the Nationals needed it the most.