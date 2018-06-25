Nartionals Manager Dave Martinez removes starter Gio Gonzalez from the game during the second inning Monday night. Gonzalez retired just three of the 11 batters he faced and allowed six runs. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Monday night’s game was over so early for the Washington Nationals that they spent most of the night reduced to hoping not so much for a win but that they wouldn’t get no-hit. They stood so little chance against a sub-.500 team that their starting pitcher retired only three batters and the opposing starter retired all but six. They lost, 11-0.

The Nationals (41-36) are five games over .500 now, taking two steps back for every step forward. They needed Gio Gonzalez to pitch deep into Monday’s game. He could not escape the second inning, succumbing to struggles of his own design that cost him his command and half a run’s worth of ERA — and cost the Nationals their 11th loss in their past 16 games. They have been shut out five times in that span.

But they would have needed to score a half-dozen to overcome Gonzalez’s struggles. For 11 batters, the left-hander could not throw a strike. He walked a man in the first inning and worked around that. He then walked four men in the second, threw a wild pitch and worked himself into three-ball counts over and over again. With each walk, credulity waned. He couldn’t really do it again, could he?

But he did, again and again. He looked disengaged somehow, as if some mental or physical discomfort had transported him elsewhere. His change-up was too low. His curveball was in the dirt. His fastball missed and missed and missed . . . until it didn’t, and Kevin Kiermaier hit it over the center field wall for a grand slam. Gonzalez marched toward home plate as if to back up the play, stopped halfway, walked back to the mound, took off his hat and stared as blankly as one can while still looking pained.

Gonzalez watched another hit sneak up the middle, which prompted Manager Dave Martinez to pluck Gonzalez from the mud before it consumed him. A day after the Nationals played a nine-inning marathon that required nearly all their bullpen had to offer, Gonzalez (6-5) left them 24 outs to handle. He threw 62 pitches, 29 for strikes.



Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates with Willy Adames after Kevin Kiermaier hit a grand slam in the second inning. (Steve Nesius/AP)

The Nationals arrived here early Monday morning, exhausted from their comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies on “Sunday Night Baseball,” the nationally televised game that has cost them hours of sleep and grueling travel multiple times already this season. They have an early game Tuesday, so no one will have much time to recover. With Stephen Strasburg and Jeremy Hellickson injured and Tanner Roark struggling mightily this month, the Nationals have needed Gonzalez and Max Scherzer more than ever.

In part because of weather, in part because of performance, Gonzalez has failed to get an out in the fifth inning in three of his last four starts. He has walked four or more batters in two of them. He began the month with a 2.10 ERA. He began Monday night with a 3.08 ERA. He ended it at 3.68.

Gonzalez threw four innings and 49 pitches in his last outing, which was shortened by rain. He has not thrown more than 104 pitches in an outing all month. None of those numbers would suggest he is tired. No one around the team has suggested he is hurt, and none of his pregame routines indicate any trouble.

He has not been invisible in the clubhouse, which sometimes suggests a player is spending more time than usual in the training room. He has not stopped his work between starts, which would also suggest an attempt at self-preservation.

Whatever happened to Gonzalez on Monday seemed either mental or mechanical — or perhaps some combination of both. He looked more like the pitcher who used to ebb and flow and frustrate those watching him than the reinvented crafty lefty who has ranked in the top tier of major league starters over the past two seasons.

By the time he left the game, the damage was done. The Nationals rallied from a four-run deficit Sunday night but did not have another climb in them Monday. Right-hander Justin Miller, whose performance has already suffered as his big league workload increased, had to throw three innings so the rest of the bullpen could survive the day. He allowed two runs, one on a wild pitch, another on a solo shot to Wilson Ramos, one of two homers the ex-National had on the night for the Rays (38-40).

Those runs didn’t matter. In the unique society of the baseball clubhouse, Miller would have been a martyr regardless of his performance, revered because his statistics suffered for the good of his fellow relievers. The Nationals have required too many martyrs lately. Their rotation, the staple of this franchise for so many years, has slipped.

That rotation can pick itself back up, of course. Hellickson will return from the disabled list this coming weekend. Strasburg has no structural damage in his shoulder, and he is playing catch again now. But this offense continues to follow outbursts with slow nights, so this team needs pitching now. After exploding for eight runs in that comeback win Sunday, the Nationals went hitless in their first six innings against lefty Blake Snell (10-4) on Monday night. They hit a few balls hard and were robbed here and there.

Anthony Rendon’s double leading off the seventh broke up the no-hitter, though Washington did not get much else — just one more hit in the game, Juan Soto’s single with two outs in the ninth off the Rays’ bullpen. At a moment when momentum seemed there for the taking, the Nationals saw a starter’s struggles send them spinning into a blowout and pivot their focus from winning to surviving. They are in third place in their division in late June. Mere surviving will not propel them into first place by late September.