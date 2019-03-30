Arizona Diamondbacks (82-80, third in the NL West in 2018) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in the NL West in 2018)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers finished 45-32 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting .250 as a team.

The Diamondbacks finished 39-37 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.25 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

Dodgers Injuries: None listed.

Diamondbacks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.