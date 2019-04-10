Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is relieved during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

DETROIT — Trevor Bauer allowed home runs to Niko Goodrum and John Hicks, who powered Detroit over the Cleveland Indians 4-1 Wednesday for the Tigers’ sixth win in seven games.

Bauer (1-1) gave up four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Indians. He had allowed one run and one hit in his first two starts.

Miguel Cabrera singled with two outs in the first, and Goodrum sent the next pitch over the right-field wall.

Hicks homered leading off the sixth for a 3-1 lead, Gordon Beckham doubled with one out, and Josh Harrison singled on a bouncer up the middle to chase Bauer.

Matt Boyd (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in six innings with six strikeouts that raised his total to 29 in 17 1/3 innings over three starts.

Shane Greene, Detroit’s sixth pitcher, got three straight outs for his eighth save in eight appearances, ending Cleveland’s five-game winning streak. He became the first big leaguer with eight saves in his team’s first 12 games.

Hanley Ramirez hit an RBI double in the sixth, but Boyd ended the inning by striking out Jake Bauers with runners on second and third.

Joe Jimenez walked the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth. Buck Farmer got pinch-hitter Greg Allen to ground into a forceout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Mike Clevenger (back) was evaluated on Tuesday by Dr. Mark Schickendantz. Clevenger will rest for 6-8 weeks before resuming baseball activities. ... SS Francisco Lindor (ankle, calf) took grounders and did limited running.

Tigers: CF JaCoby Jones (shoulder) had his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment moved from Class A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers hope Jones, who hit .211 in five games with Lakeland, can make his season debut early next week.

MEANINGFUL MILESTONE

Gardenhire won his 1,140th game and tied for 50th with Tom Kelly. Gardenhire served as a coach with the Twins under Kelly from 1991-01, then replaced him as Minnesota’s manager.

UP NEXT

RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 4.09) starts Thursday’s series finale for Detroit and RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.38) for Cleveland. Turnbull pitched a scoreless inning of relief against Cleveland in his major league debut last Sept. 14.

