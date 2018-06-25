Seattle Mariners’ Nelson Cruz, left, fist-bumps teammate Mitch Haniger after Haniger drove in Dee Gordon, back center, for a run on a sacrifice fly ball in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — Dee Gordon’s slick seventh-inning bunt was the lone hit in a two-run uprising that put Seattle ahead for good, and the Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Monday night for just their second win in eight games.

Denard Span homered for the Mariners, who benefited from 10 walks and a pivotal wild pitch to get back on track after losing successive series at Yankee Stadium and in Boston.

Gordon gave the Mariners an early lead with a two-run single, then provided the key hit in a seventh inning that began with score tied at 3.

Guillermo Heredia drew a leadoff walk from Miguel Castro (2-3) and advanced when Gordon pushed a bunt inside the first-base line and beat the throw by a step.

A walk then loaded the bases, and Heredia scored on a wild pitch before Gordon scooted home on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Haniger.

Felix Hernandez (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits over six innings, and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his major league-leading 28th save.

Jonathan Schoop homered and had two RBIs for the Orioles.

In the ninth inning, Baltimore reliever Darren O’Day was called for a balk and subsequently ejected for arguing. Manager Buck Showalter joined the fray, and earned his 32nd career ejection.

Seattle jumped on top in the second inning when Orioles starter Andrew Cashner gave up three walks and a two-run single to Gordon.

Schoop led off the fifth with his eighth home run, only the second long ball allowed by Hernandez in five starts this month.

Span answered with a solo shot in the sixth for a 3-1 lead, but Baltimore pulled even in the bottom half on run-scoring grounders by Trey Mancini and Schoop.

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS

Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz was chosen AL Player of the Week after hitting .500 with 3 HRs and 8 RBIs.

“It was a good week,” Cruz said. “Unfortunately, we only won once in seven games.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: SS Jean Segura was back in the starting lineup Monday after missing four games with an arm infection. ... C Mike Zunino, who’s been bothered by a sore right thumb and slumping at the plate, was replaced in the starting lineup by Chris Herrmann.

Orioles: Returning from a two-month stay on the disabled list, Tim Beckham went 0 for 4. ... RHP Dylan Bundy twisted his ankle running the bases but is still projected to make his next start Thursday. ... RHP Chris Tillman (lower back strain) gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings for Class A Delmarva in the second game of his rehab assignment. ... Mancini played despite having “a real bad sore throat,” according to Showalter.

UP NEXT

Mariners: James Paxton (6-2, 3.72 ERA), the starter Tuesday night in the second game of the series, has allowed 10 runs over 7 1/3 innings in his last two starts.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman (3-6, 4.38) is winless in seven starts since May 11.

