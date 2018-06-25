Toronto Blue Jays’ Curtis Granderson watches his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive at-bats against Justin Verlander, Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot and a huge defensive play, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Monday night.

Granderson’s leadoff shot in the fifth tied it at 3. He connected again with two out in the seventh, belting an opposite-field drive off Verlander (9-3) into the second row in the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Grichuk’s soaring home run, which clanged off the light pole above the train tracks on the left-field wall, came against Will Harris and made it 6-3 with two out in the eighth.

Grichuk then reached over the short wall in right field to rob George Springer of a homer with two on and no outs in the ninth. Grichuk, who moved from center to right field in the bottom of the ninth, had his back to the wall when he reached between two fans with gloves to make the grab.

Springer stopped running and bent down in disbelief when he realized Grichuk had robbed him.

Verlander, who entered a major league-best 1.60 ERA, allowed four runs and seven hits — both season highs — in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two in his first loss since May 11.

Toronto’s J.A. Happ (10-3) yielded three runs and seven hits in six innings in his sixth straight win. Seung-hwan Oh worked the ninth for his second save.

Former Astro Teoscar Hernandez, who received his World Series ring in a pregame ceremony, had three hits and Justin Smoak drove in two runs as the Blue Jays won their third straight.

Alex Bregman homered in the Astros’ third loss in 18 games.

Hernandez singled with one out in the first before Yangervis Solarte drew a walk. Smoak’s two-out double lifted Toronto to a 2-0 lead.

Yuli Gurriel singled in Jose Altuve in the bottom half, and Bregman’s drive to the seats in left tied it at 2 with one out in the third.

Bregman also singled in Jake Marisnick in the fourth, but the Blue Jays tied it up again when Granderson sent the third pitch of the fifth inning into the stands in right for his eighth homer this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Joe Smith (right elbow inflammation) felt good after throwing a bullpen on Sunday and will throw one more bullpen before likely beginning a rehabilitation assignment this weekend.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (bruised finger on right hand) has less swelling and discomfort and will start playing catch in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Charlie Morton (9-1, 2.77 ERA) pitches for Houston on Tuesday, looking for his 10th win. Morton allowed just two hits and one unearned run in six innings of a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay in his last outing. The Blue Jays have yet to announce their Tuesday starter.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.