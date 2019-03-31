Pittsburgh Pirates (82-79, fourth in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-95, fifth in the NL Central in 2018)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.40 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

Reds Injuries: None listed.

Pirates Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

