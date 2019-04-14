San Diego Padres (11-5, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-9, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (2-1, 4.77 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (1-1, 7.16 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division play in 2018. Arizona averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting .235 as a team.

The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego hit .235 as a team last season and hit 162 total home runs.

