Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 27, 2018, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Zack Greinke won his seventh straight decision by holding San Diego to three hits in seven innings, and Steven Souza Jr. had the big hit in the six-run third that carried the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-2 victory Friday night.

The only big mistake by Greinke (12-5) was allowing Manuel Margot’s home run with one out in the second, his fourth. He allowed consecutive singles opening the fifth before retiring the side. He struck out six and walked none.

Greinke hasn’t lost since June 13 against Pittsburgh. He didn’t factor into the decision on July 8, when the Diamondbacks lost 4-3 in 16 innings against the Padres.

San Diego’s Luis Perdomo (1-6) continued to struggle. He allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in the third and got just one out before being lifted for Robbie Erlin. Besides Souza’s two-run double, Jon Jay, A.J. Pollock, Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed also drove in runs. Erlin got Jeff Mathis to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Perdomo allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings, struck out two and walked two.

He is 0-4 in five starts since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres are 2-5 since the All-Star break and overall have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Placed 3B Jake Lamb on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left shoulder. Switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar, obtained in a trade with Minnesota on Friday, will get significant time at third with Lamb out, manager Torey Lovullo said.

UP NEXT:

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (7-4, 3.13) is 1-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 41 strikeouts and no home runs allowed in his last six starts.

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (6-8, 4.29) beat Philadelphia in his last start after losing his previous five decisions.

