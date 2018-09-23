Los Angeles Angels (75-80, fourth in AL West) vs. Houston Astros (97-57, first in AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (8-8, 3.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Astros: Charlie Morton (15-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Yuli Gurriel has been as good as it gets for Houston as of late. He’s batting .417 with 10 hits and two home runs in the past week. The Astros come into the matchup with a three and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston has allowed just 2.2 runs per game in Morton’s starts this year. The Angels have dropped their last four games. Los Angeles’ lineup has 195 home runs this year, Mike Trout paces them with 38 homers. The Astros won 10-5 in Saturday’s meeting, Collin McHugh earned his sixth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Upton is hitting .261 with 135 hits and 30 home runs in 140 games this year for the Angels. Francisco Arcia has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .739 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Alex Bregman has 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in 151 games for the Astros. Jose Altuve has 11 hits and is batting .314 over his past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .210 batting average, 7.64 ERA, outscored by 43 runs. Astros: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports