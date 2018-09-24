Houston Astros (98-57, first in AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-85, fourth in AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Dallas Keuchel (11-11, 3.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marco Estrada (7-13, 5.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Yuli Gurriel has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .440 with 11 hits and two home runs for Houston over the past seven days. The Blue Jays are 12-15 in Estrada’s starts. Toronto’s lineup has 209 home runs this season, led by Justin Smoak’s mark of 25. The Astros enter the matchup with a four and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston gives up 2.8 runs per game when Keuchel starts. In their last meeting on June 27, Will Harris earned the win in a 7-6 victory for the Astros.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 103 runs and 100 RBIs for the Astros this season. Jose Altuve has 11 hits and is batting .314 over his past 10 games for Houston. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .239 with a .298 on-base percentage and .461 slugging percentage in 129 games this season for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 12 hits and is batting .286 over his past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs. Blue Jays: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 10 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

