Houston Astros (100-58, first in AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-112, fifth in AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 272 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (3-10, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Yuli Gurriel is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Houston readies to play Baltimore. The Orioles have gone 4-14 in games started by Hess. Baltimore’s lineup has 187 home runs this season, Trey Mancini paces them with 24 homers. The Astros come into the matchup with a four and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston gives up 2.2 runs per game when Cole takes the hill. Josh Reddick helped the Astros earn a 3-2 win when these two teams last met on April 4. He went 3-for-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman is hitting .289 with 169 hits and 31 home runs in 154 games this year for the Astros. Jose Altuve has 11 hits and is batting .289 over his past 10 games for Houston. Adam Jones is batting .281 with a .312 on-base percentage and .419 slugging percentage in 141 games this season for the Orioles. Renato Nunez has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs. Orioles: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed OF Austin Hays on the 60-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury on Monday.

