Houston Astros (100-58, first in AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-112, fifth in AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 272 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (3-10, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hopes Yuli Gurriel can keep his hot-hitting ways alive as he takes a 12-game hitting streak into the matchup with Baltimore on Thursday. The Orioles are 4-14 in Hess’ starts this year. Baltimore’s lineup has 187 home runs this season, led by Trey Mancini’s mark of 24. The Astros enter the contest with a four and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston has allowed just 2.2 runs per game in Cole’s starts on the year. In their last meeting on April 4, Brad Peacock earned the win in a 3-2 victory for the Astros.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman is batting .289 with a .394 on-base percentage and .538 slugging percentage in 154 games this season for the Astros. Jose Altuve has 11 hits and is batting .289 over his past 10 games for Houston. Adam Jones is hitting .281 with 159 hits and 15 home runs in 141 games this year for the Orioles. Renato Nunez has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs. Orioles: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed OF Austin Hays on the 60-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports