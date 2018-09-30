Houston Astros (103-58, first in AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-115, fifth in AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Charlie Morton (15-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 197 strikeouts) Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Yuli Gurriel has notched a hit in 13 straight games for Houston. He’ll look to keep it going against Baltimore. The Orioles look to end a three-game skid. Baltimore’s lineup has 188 home runs this season, Trey Mancini paces them with 24 homers. The Astros enter the contest with a six-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston gives up 2.2 runs per game when Morton takes the hill. In Saturday’s game, the Astros defeated the Orioles 5-2. Brad Peacock got the win for Houston, his third on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman is batting .287 with a .393 on-base percentage and .534 slugging percentage in 156 games this season for the Astros. George Springer has 13 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for Houston. Adam Jones has 15 home runs and 63 RBIs on the season for the Orioles. D.J. Stewart has three home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .870 over his past 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs. Orioles: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed OF Austin Hays on the 60-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

