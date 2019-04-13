Houston Astros (9-5, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-3, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (1-0, 4.24 ERA) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-0, 4.26 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts Houston in game two of a three-game series.

The Mariners finished 41-35 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 256 total doubles last year.

The Astros went 46-30 in division play in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 205 total home runs last year. The Mariners won the season series 10-9 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

