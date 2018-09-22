Seattle Mariners (84-69, third in AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (65-88, fifth in AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.28 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (12-7, 4.14 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger has notched a hit in 10 straight games for Seattle. He’ll look to keep it going against Texas. The Rangers are 14-13 in games started by Minor. Texas’ lineup has 186 home runs this year, led by Joey Gallo’s mark of 38. The Mariners are 36-31 against the rest of their division. Seattle is hitting a collective .254 on the year, led by Jean Segura’s mark of .305. The Rangers won 8-3 in Friday’s meeting, Ariel Jurado earned his fourth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dee Gordon has 146 hits for the Mariners this season. He’s batting .269 on the year. Robinson Cano has 13 hits and is batting .351 over his past 10 games for Seattle. Shin-Soo Choo is hitting .269 with 145 hits and 21 home runs in 141 games this year for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has a .243 batting average, nine hits and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs. Rangers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports