Seattle Mariners (84-68, third in AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (64-88, fifth in AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mariners: Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Rangers: Connor Sadzeck (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle has enjoyed an offensive surge from Mitch Haniger as of late. He’s batting .429 with 12 hits and two home runs in the past week. The Rangers come into the matchup looking to end a four-game skid. Texas’ lineup has 184 home runs this year, Joey Gallo paces them with 37 homers. The Mariners are 6-3 in Ramirez’s starts this year. Seattle is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Jean Segura’s mark of .306. Isiah Kiner-Falefa helped the Rangers earn an 11-7 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 8. He went 3-for-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 67 runs and 90 RBIs for the Mariners this season. Robinson Cano has 13 hits and is batting .342 over his past 10 games for Seattle. Shin-Soo Choo has 21 home runs and 62 RBIs this year for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has three home runs and five RBIs while slugging .605 over his past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs. Rangers: 3-7, .190 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by 19 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

