Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper rolls on the dirt holding his leg after getting hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper sustained a bruised right foot Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn’t overly worries about the injury. Initial X-rays were negative, the team said, but Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Associated Press)

New Phillies star Bryce Harper bruised his right foot when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn’t overly worried.

Initial X-rays were negative, the club said, and Harper left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.

“Bryce has a right foot contusion,” Kapler said after a 3-2 win over Toronto. “Right now we don’t have reason for major concern, but obviously we want to go inside and take a look first.”

“Certainly extra scary given where we are in camp,” he said. “We’re confident and we understand we have a good club on the field and we’re confident that Bryce is going to be all right.”

Many in the crowd at Spectrum Field gasped when Harper was struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning. The slugging outfielder went down to the dirt, clutched his ankle and stayed on the ground for a few moments.

Harper was checked by a trainer, limped toward the dugout with assistance and soon hobbled toward the clubhouse.

Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition. He is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

Philadelphia begins the season March 28 at home against Atlanta.

SEVERINO

New York Yankees ace Luis Severino will miss all of April because of right shoulder inflammation.

Severino had been scheduled to start on opening day on March 28 but was scratched from his first planned spring training appearance on March 5. He felt discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.

“He’s going to have to start from scratch and have his spring training,” general manager Brian Cashman said Friday. “If it needs to be more, we’ve got to make sure we don’t have a problem with it.”

Severino is set to resume playing catch next week.

“I feel nothing right now,” Severino said. “I want to deal with this issue and be 100 percent.”

Cashman also said center fielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since hurting his back during batting practice on March 1, might not be ready for the opener against Baltimore.

PHILLIES 3, BLUE JAYS 2

Starter Nick Pivetta, who plans to rely more on his changeup, gave up one run and three hits in five innings.

Freddy Galvis and Kevin Pillar homered. Left-hander Ryan Borucki struck out five in 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and just three hits. John Axford got one out in the ninth, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks.

YANKEES 14, RED SOX 1

Aaron Judge hit his fifth home run, and Domingo German allowed two hits over four shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Hector Velazquez gave up four runs — one earned — and three hits in 1 2/3 innings.

ANGELS (SS) 5, GIANTS 5, 9 INNINGS

Players and fans at Scottsdale Stadium were surprised when San Francisco and the Angels began the ninth inning with a runner on second — it’s an experiment Major League Baseball is trying in spring training, following a rule that all levels of the minors used last year. The confusion came because MLB announced Thursday that the new wrinkle would start in extra innings, but told teams they could try it in the ninth.

Despite the advantage, neither team scored. Pablo Sandoval flied out with runners on second and first to end it.

San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. Ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte was sent to the minors by the Giants.

ASTROS 5, CARDINALS 0

Houston manager A.J. Hinch was ejected by plate umpire Angel Hernandez one pitch into the bottom of the first inning. Hernandez called a strike on George Springer, and soon Hernandez and Hinch were arguing.

ASTROS (SS) 11, CARDINALS 2

Houston starter Wade Miley struck out five in four innings. Jake Marisnick homered off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright.

PIRATES 6, RAYS (SS) 6, 9 INNINGS

Francisco Cervelli, Josh Bell, Starling Marte and Jung Ho Kang homered for Pittsburgh.

Austin Meadows had two hits for Tampa Bay and is batting .343 this spring.

RAYS (SS) 7, TIGERS 3

Yandy Diaz, the muscular corner infielder acquired from Cleveland in the Jake Bauers trade, hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs. Ryne Stanek gave up a hit and struck out three in a two-inning start. Spencer Turnbull allowed one run and five hits in four innings.

MARLINS 7, BRAVES 6

Wei-Yin Chen gave up three runs and seven hits in four innings, and 23-year-old Pablo Lopez gave up one run and five hits in five innings.

Atlanta’s Sean Newcomb allowed four runs, seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. Jonny Venters struck out two in an inning but allowed a run and two hits.

TWINS 12, ORIOLES 9

Michael Pineda, returning from Tommy John surgery, allowed three runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Ehire Adrianza hit a pair of two-run homers for the Twins, who went deep six times.

Baltimore starter David Hess gave up nine runs and nine hits — four of them homers — in 2 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 11, METS 3

Yan Gomes and Anthony Rendon each hit a pair of home runs, and Adam Eaton, Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams each had one.

Washington outfielder Michael A. Taylor will be sidelined with a sprained left knee and sprained left hip. “I think he’s going to miss a significant amount of time,” manager Dave Martinez said.

Jeremy Hellickson gave up one run and five hits in five innings. Steven Matz allowed eight runs on seven hits — four of them homers — in two innings.

ANGELS (SS) 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1

Albert Pujols hit his second spring home run for Los Angeles. New closer Cody Allen started and worked two innings.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

RANGERS 5, INDIANS 2

Texas starter Jason Hammel gave up two hits and struck out five in four scoreless innings.

Carlos Carrasco struck out six over 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs and five hits. Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run for the Indians.

CUBS 11, WHITE SOX 9

Chicago starter Cole Hamels walked three and gave up five earned runs on five hits while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings. Albert Amora Jr. hit a solo home run in the first inning. Kyle Schwarber had two hits and stole his second base of the spring.

Lucas Giolito struck out seven over five innings. Yoan Moncada hit a three-run homer.

BREWERS 6, PADRES 2

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff gave up two hits over five scoreless innings, striking out seven. Ryan Braun had two hits. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is a friend of star outfielder Christian Yelich, worked out with the Brewers.

Eric Lauer, San Diego’s first-round draft pick in 2016, threw four innings of hitless relief, striking out six.

ROCKIES 2, ROYALS 1

Ryan McMahon hit a winning single in the ninth inning for Colorado.

Kansas City reliever Drew Storen didn’t record an out, walking one and giving up McMahon’s hit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.