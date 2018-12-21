FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Matt Harvey has agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The person spoke Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. (John Minchillo, File/Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have officially agreed to a one-year deal with pitcher Matt Harvey.

The deal announced Friday is worth $11 million but the right-hander could earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses.

The 29-year old Harvey started last season with the New York Mets before being traded to Cincinnati. He went 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 24 starts for the Reds. His 3.54 strikeout/walk rate was 13th in the National League and his 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings were his highest mark since 2015.

Harvey was selected by the Angels in the third round of the 2007 amateur draft but chose to attend the University of North Carolina. The Mets drafted him in the first round three years later with the seventh-overall pick. He is 41-44 with a 3.80 ERA in his big league career.

___

