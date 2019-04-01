Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-89, fourth in the AL East in 2018)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays went 30-46 in division play in 2018. Toronto batted .244 as a team last season and hit 217 total home runs.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore averaged 8.1 hits per game last year and totaled 188 home runs as a team. The Blue Jays won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

Blue Jays Injuries: Clayton Richard: day-to-day (sore right knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (lower back tightness).

Orioles Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.