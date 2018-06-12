OAKLAND, Calif. — Astros manager A.J. Hinch is making a special addition to his All-Star coaching staff next month for baseball’s summer classic in Washington: Retired Astros first base coach Rich Dauer will be in uniform and assisting Hinch.

“Just like old times,” Hinch said in Oakland as the World Series champions opened a three-game series with the Athletics.

Last November, Dauer was rushed to a hospital immediately after Houston’s victory parade to celebrate its first World Series title and he survived a difficult surgery on a blood clot in his brain.

Dauer played for the Baltimore Orioles from 1976-85, winning a World Series with them in 1983. Dauer was hired by the Astros after the 2014 season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.