San Francisco Giants (73-89, fourth in the NL West in 2018) vs. San Diego Padres (66-96, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Derek Holland (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants on Friday at PETCO Park.

The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.41.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year, batting .239 as a team.

Padres Injuries: None listed.

Giants Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports , and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.