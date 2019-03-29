San Francisco Giants (73-89, fourth in the NL West in 2018) vs. San Diego Padres (66-96, fifth in the NL West in 2018)
San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Derek Holland (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants on Friday at PETCO Park.
The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.41.
The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year, batting .239 as a team.
Padres Injuries: None listed.
Giants Injuries: None listed.
