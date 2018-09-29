Houston Astros (101-58, first in AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-113, fifth in AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS GAME 1: Astros: Justin Verlander (16-9, 2.60 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 280 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (8-16, 5.49 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

PROBABLE PITCHERS GAME 2: Astros: Dallas Keuchel (12-11, 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Orioles: Yefry Ramirez (1-7, 6.07 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Baltimore will square off in a doubleheader on Friday. The Orioles have gone 9-21 in Bundy’s starts this year. Baltimore’s lineup has 187 home runs this season, led by Trey Mancini’s mark of 24. The Astros enter the contest with a five and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston gives up 1.9 runs per game when Verlander takes the hill. The Astros won 2-1 in Friday’s meeting, Tony Sipp earned his third win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 104 runs and 103 RBIs for the Astros this year. George Springer has 13 hits and is batting .325 over his past 10 games for Houston. Adam Jones has 54 runs and 63 RBIs for the Orioles this year. Renato Nunez has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .676 over his past 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs. Orioles: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed OF Austin Hays on the 60-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports