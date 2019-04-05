Oakland Athletics (6-4, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (2-5, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Astros: Collin McHugh (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Oakland for the 2019 home opener.

The Astros went 46-30 in division games in 2018. Houston hit 205 total home runs with 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.

The Athletics finished 38-38 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Oakland averaged 8.7 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game last year. The Astros won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

