Oakland Athletics (6-5, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (3-5, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Brooks (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Oakland for the 2019 home opener.

The Astros went 46-30 in division play in 2018. Houston averaged 8.6 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 278 total doubles last season.

The Athletics finished 38-38 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Oakland hit .252 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

