New York Yankees (5-5, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-5, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga (0-0, 2.25 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (0-2, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros enter the game as winners of their last four games.

The Astros went 46-35 in home games in 2018. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.11 last year while striking out 10.4 hitters per game.

The Yankees went 47-34 away from home in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.