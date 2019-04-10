New York Yankees (5-6, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (7-5, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (1-1, 4.09 ERA) Astros: Collin McHugh (1-1, 2.46 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros enter the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Astros went 46-35 on their home field in 2018. Houston batted .255 as a team last year and hit 205 total home runs.

The Yankees went 47-34 away from home in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

