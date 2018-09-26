Houston Astros (100-57, first in AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-87, fourth in AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Chris Devenski (2-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (2-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays have dropped their last three contests. Toronto’s lineup has 211 home runs this season, led by Justin Smoak’s mark of 25. The Astros enter the matchup with a five and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. In Tuesday’s game, the Astros defeated the Blue Jays 4-1. Josh James got the win for Houston, his second on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 169 hits for the Astros this season. He’s batting .289 on the year. Yuli Gurriel has three home runs and 14 RBIs while slugging .738 over his past 10 games for Houston. Kevin Pillar is hitting .249 with 125 hits and 15 home runs in 139 games this year for the Blue Jays. Randal Grichuk has three home runs and four RBIs over his past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs. Blue Jays: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by five runs.

