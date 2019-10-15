The Nationals moved to the cusp of their first World Series appearance with a comfortable 3-0 series lead, and Kendrick is a major reason. Just a year ago, there were doubts that he might ever play again after suffering a season-ending Achilles’ injury. On Monday night, he pushed his playoff RBI total to nine, the most in team postseason history.

He not only extended the lineup behind Washington’s most potent bats Monday night. He was the most dangerous hitter in the No. 5 spot, finishing 3 for 4 with three doubles, three RBI and a pair of runs scored.

“I guess some of the best things come from the most unexpected moments,” said Kendrick, who was playing in his 42nd career postseason game Monday and became just the 16th player to record three doubles in a postseason game.

That shot to the left-center field gap gave Washington a comfortable 5-0 cushion in the fifth inning and marked the second double of the night for Kendrick, whose five hits with runners in scoring position this postseason are the most in the team’s playoff history.

So much of the Nationals’ run has hinged on the postseason production of veterans Ryan Zimmerman and Kendrick, who combined to go 5 for 8 with four doubles and five RBI on Monday night. But Kendrick continued to be particularly stunning with his power, rocketing his three doubles to the gaps. That kind of production could be attributed to his relentless rehabilitation after last year’s injury and his work with Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long, whom Kendrick recalled meeting a few years back and receiving a list of what he needed to work on.

“It was like a pad of paper. I wasn’t expecting it. It was the first time I ever hit with him,” Kendrick said. “He said, ‘All right, this is what I know about you’ . . . and then we got to work from there.”

That work continued throughout Kendrick’s rehabilitation after last season’s injury, and after a career year, the consistency in the playoffs has remained. It had been less than a week since Kendrick propelled Washington with a 10th-inning grand slam, the decisive blow in the National League Division Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He came up big again in Game 1 of the NLCS, in which he played a hand in both of the team’s runs, including with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

“When you talk about a professional hitter, someone who can grind out at-bats, someone who gives you a professional at-bat every single time, doesn’t waste at-bats, that’s him,” Zimmerman said.

Kendrick helped Washington build a 4-0 lead Monday night, drilling a 94-mph fastball off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty to score Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon. It was Rendon who was on first when Kendrick stepped back to the plate with two outs in the fifth inning and drove the first pitch he saw to the wall in right-center to add another run.

“If you know him and you’ve been around him, he’s one of the hardest workers we’ve ever been around,” Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton said.

Kendrick kept it rolling in the seventh inning, drilling his third double of the night and later scoring to make it 8-1. About a half-hour later, at the dais below Nationals Park, he wondered what it might have felt like to be this kind of player earlier in his career. He has those conversations with pitcher Max Scherzer all the time, he said, but both have shrugged off the past. They’re looking forward to Tuesday and beyond.

“This is truly special in the sense that I can truly appreciate where I came from to where I am now,” he said.

