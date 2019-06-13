Sports columnist

The mammoth 11-game homestand on which the Washington Nationals embarked Thursday night will determine so much about their season: whether they continue to salvage hopes, whether they tread water, whether they sputter. That’s what’s most important, because a summer without relevant baseball here . . . well, let’s not consider it until we have to.

What also will be determined over these 11 games: which of these Nationals will head to Cleveland for the July 9 All-Star Game. Trivial by comparison, for sure. But for as much angst as the first two-and-a-half months of this season has caused, here’s something sneaky good: I’d argue that, right now, the 2019 Washington Nationals should have four all-stars: third baseman Anthony Rendon, vital utility man Howie Kendrick and starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Weird, huh? The Nationals haven’t been more than one game above .500 all year. They have been in fourth place in the five-team National League East every day since April 24. And we’re talking about a mid-June homestand as being vital to even keeping oxygen in their lungs, let alone taking hold of the division.

And yet, the cases for each of these guys is pretty easy to make.

Start with the obvious one: Rendon.

“He’s never been an all-star,” second baseman Brian Dozier said, “and you look at his stats, and he should probably be a five-time all-star.”

[Analysis: Howie Kendrick isn’t a full-time starter, but his numbers merit all-star talk]

He can’t become a five-time all-star without going for the first time. Get him out of the way, then. He entered the homestand hitting .320, getting on-base at a .422 clip, slugging .655 for a ridiculous 1.076 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. His ranks in the N.L. in those categories: ninth, third, fourth and third, respectively. Yeah, he missed some time. Yes, Nolan Arenado of the Rockies (.986 OPS, 17 homers and 57 RBIs), Justin Turner of the Dodgers and Kris Bryant of the Cubs make third base a particularly crowded spot. But it’s overdue.

One wrinkle: Rendon, whether he’s joking or not, frequently says he doesn’t want to go.

“He says he doesn’t want to be an all-star,” said outfielder Michael A. Taylor, Rendon’s teammate since 2014. “But I think you want to feel like you get a fair shake, right? Now, the unique thing about Anthony is if you tell him, ‘You have four days. You can either go home or continue to play baseball.’ He loves to play baseball, but he might choose going home. But the recognition is something that he deserves for sure.”

Unless something goes completely haywire between now and June 30, the day the teams are named, Rendon will get that recognition — and his teammates will be both elated for him, and rib him relentlessly. It’s already started.

“I told him the other day, ‘I can’t wait to be at the beach with my wife on my eighth Corona and look up and see you try to hit a slider in Cleveland,’” Dozier said.

If Rendon seems a shoo-in, a more subtle case needs to be made for Kendrick. He doesn’t play every day. He has no set position. But the basis of Kendrick’s candidacy should be simple: Where would this team be without him?

“He brings it all,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

[Analysis: Why don’t the Nationals make late-game defensive substitutions? ]

Here’s the list of N.L. players who entered play Thursday with at least 170 plate appearances and a higher OPS than Kendrick’s .961: Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, Los Angeles’s Cody Bellinger, Rendon, Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell, Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and Arenado. (Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich was also at .961.)

I’m lobbying for an All-Star spot for a guy who wasn’t in the lineup at the beginning of this crucial homestand.

“I’m with everybody,” Martinez said. “I’d love to see Howie in there for 162 games. But it’s not going to happen.”

Kendrick is 35. His 2018 season ended prematurely because of a ruptured Achilles tendon. Martinez’s job is, in part, preservation. But will Kendrick’s part-time status prevent him from making his second All-Star Game in a 14-year career?

It shouldn’t. In fact, his ability to play whenever Martinez asks and wherever he’s needed should be part of his case. When Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams were hurt, Kendrick got 13 starts at first base. When Rendon was out, Kendrick started 10 games at third. He has spelled Dozier nine times at second. He may be the most important presence in the clubhouse.

“The way he goes about his work is special,” Taylor said. His production has been, too. Ninety-five National Leaguers entered play Thursday with more plate appearances than Kendrick. Yet he has as many homers as Bryce Harper and one more than teammate Juan Soto.

“I said this the other day, and I’ll reiterate,” Martinez said. “In my eyes, he’s an all-star — 100 percent.”

The other two guys don’t need such stump speeches. Please, pretty please, don’t start with some sort of argument against Scherzer because of his 4-5 record — or the fact that the Nats lost 10 of his first 12 starts. This isn’t the time or the place for further explanation that “pitcher wins” is a junk stat.

[More Svrluga: Why is Nationals attendance down? It’s a good question without a simple answer.]

Here are Scherzer’s N.L. ranks in categories that actually do matter: sixth in ERA, first in fielding independent pitching (FIP, which takes defense out of the equation), first in strikeouts per nine innings, 10th in walks and hits per inning pitched, second in innings. The all-star squads tend to end up with nine or 10 starting pitchers. The idea that Scherzer isn’t one of the nine or 10 best starters in the N.L. is laughable. Scherzer has been an all-star in each of his first four seasons with the Nats. Have fun for the seventh time overall, Max.

Strasburg’s ERA of 3.36 might jump out as something that would hold him back, because it ranks just 13th in the league and is higher than his career number. I’d say two things: Bet on that number coming down before the teams are chosen, and look beyond it, too. A similar exercise in N.L. ranks reveals Strasburg is third in FIP, fifth in strikeouts per nine, fifth in WHIP, eighth in batting average against, and — get this, for all who still think he’s a wilting flower — third in innings pitched. That, friends, is an all-star.

Given the arc of the season, it’s easy to dwell on the disappointments — and if this homestand doesn’t go as the Nats need it to, there’ll be plenty of time to revisit those. But poke holes in the cases of those five Nationals as all-stars. Maybe by the time they appear on that field in Cleveland, they’ll have lifted their team back into the race, too.