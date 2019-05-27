CORRECTS CITY TO CINCINNATI NOT COLUMBUS - Cincinnati Reds’ Jose Iglesias (4) celebrates with Jesse Winker (33) after hitting a grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller in the first inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — José Iglesias hit his first career grand slam off Mitch Keller in the right-hander’s major league debut, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Monday for a split of their day-night doubleheader.

Iglesias’ homer was part of a six-run first. Derek Dietrich and Yasiel Puig added back-to-back homers in the seventh against Alex McRae.

Pittsburgh rallied for an 8-5 victory in the opener, going ahead to stay when Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the Pirates’ four-run eighth inning.

Kyle Crick (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Felipe Vázquez earned his 14th save.

