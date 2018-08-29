PHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies because he was sick.

The six-time All-Star was available to pinch-hit, manager Dave Martinez said. Harper was lifted in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game due to illness.

Harper has been on a roll since the All-Star break, batting .331 with seven homers and 30 RBIs over 36 games.

