During the first two months of the Washington Nationals’ season — at best a stream of inconsistency, at worst a full-on dumpster fire — their hitters have often been guilty of trying to do too much.

They have faltered in key situations. They’ve failed to move runners over. They’ve forgotten fundamentals, or maybe just ignored them, and Manager Dave Martinez even mentioned recently that you can’t hit a five-run home run. And when you try to, like his players have when faced with the opportunity to pull the Nationals out of this early hole, the results have frequently backfired.

But those same Nationals took a new approach in a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on Tuesday night. They were patient — imagine that — taking three consecutive sixth-inning walks to grab a lead they never gave up. Starter Stephen Strasburg (5-3) was excellent, allowing two runs and striking out 11 in seven innings. Washington’s offense was paced by Howie Kendrick, a balanced effort around him, and the ability to wait, wait and wait until the Braves’ pitchers gave the game away before their own bullpen could.

And though the Nationals’ relievers tried, with Kyle Barraclough nearly imploding in the dreaded eighth, they held on for a fourth win in five contests to improve to 23-32.

[Box score: Nationals 5, Braves 4]

“Gosh darnit that was a great win,” said Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton, who worked one of those critical sixth-inning walks. “We needed that one bad. I’m pretty fired up about it.”

Washington packed a lot into the first third of the season an eight-week stretch of bullpen problems, false starts, and more bullpen problems, and division tests against the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, third-place New York Mets and last-place Miami Marlins. But they had to wait until Tuesday to face the Braves, the defending National League East champions, another team with shaky relievers and postseason hopes.

But to this point, the Braves had mostly done what the Nationals could not. Atlanta entered this two-game series with the 11th-worst bullpen in baseball and the fifth-most wins in the National League. The Nationals have the league’s worst bullpen — still historically bad with a 7.12 ERA — and the results have reflected that. The Braves turned to Max Fried, a 25-year-old lefty, to continue the trend of succeeding without stable relievers. The Nationals looked to Strasburg to flip their fortune.

The two starters were sharp early, slipped in the fourth and, from there, Strasburg outlasted Fried to ask just six outs of his bullpen. Fried came in with a 2.88 ERA, an NL-best seven wins and a curveball that dances in and out of the zone. Strasburg has been Washington’s most consistent starter, now going six or more innings in all but one start.

“He’s been so good,” Nationals closer Sean Doolittle said of Strasburg. “And that was another reason it was really important for us to hold on tonight to get him that win, because he’s been outstanding for us.”

Strasburg struck out seven of the first 11 batters he faced, using three fastballs, two curveballs and two change-ups to do so. Strasburg set down nine straight after yielding a leadoff single to Ronald Acuna Jr. His rhythm was briefly snapped by three softly-struck singles. The Braves used those hits — traveling just 54.6, 73.4 and 71.5 mph off the bat — and a sacrifice fly to score two runs in the fourth. That gave them a one-run advantage that, by the sixth, Washington would erase and then some.

The Nationals knotted the game on back-to-back doubles, from Kendrick and Kurt Suzuki, to start the inning. Soon Fried walked Trea Turner to load the bases with two outs. Then he walked Eaton in a 3-2 count, at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat, to let the Nationals nudge ahead. Then he was hooked for right-hander Anthony Swarzak, who walked Anthony Rendon on four pitches to expand Washington’s lead and trigger a round of light boos.

“Those are the at-bats you need,” Eaton said of the Nationals’ patience in the sixth. “I feel like two weeks ago I would have struck out and the inning would have been over.”

That alone couldn’t get the game to its finish. Kendrick homered in the seventh, his ninth, to put the Nationals up three runs. Strasburg gutted his way through the bottom half, finishing with a swinging strikeout on his 103rd pitch. Barraclough gave up that two-run home run in the eighth, putting the Braves within a run, but recovered to get the third out before Sean Doolittle recorded his 10th save.

It was, in the end, another win that carried some sour taste for the Nationals. But they could take bits of solace in a simple fact: Two bullpens struggled Tuesday and, this time, thanks to timely offense and Strasburg’s stuff, that didn’t ruin their day.