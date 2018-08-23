One pitch undid Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals Thursday afternoon, one cutter that gave Odubel Herrera too much of a chance in the seventh, and landed in the second deck. Scherzer has felt the pain of losses like these before, when the risk of challenging someone outweighs the reward in a key moment.

This one, which made the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 winners, cost the Nationals a chance at their first sweep of a three-game series since late May, but was otherwise a case of one good pitcher outdueling another. Aaron Nola held the Nationals scoreless while Scherzer, though he allowed just two hits in seven innings, could not do the same.

“I wanted to get that pitch up and in … it just backed up on me and was out over the plate and he put a great swing on it,” Scherzer said. “That was the one pitch that beat me, but I was kind of inconsistent all day.”

That Scherzer can allow two runs in seven innings and strike out 10 while feeling inconsistent tells the story of another remarkable Cy Young-caliber season. That it was not enough tells the story of his team’s season. The Nationals are no longer chasing a National League East title, at least not statistically. They are one of several teams still in contention for one of two Wild Card spots, and began the day six games back. After Thursday, the Nationals trail Philadelphia by 5 ½ games — and play them three more times next week — the difference between a sweep and a series win still significant to this team as it clings to life.

The series finale provided a matchup of Cy Young candidates. Scherzer might have just as good a chance at the National League MVP, something his manager, Dave Martinez, said he thinks he deserves. Scherzer has, indeed, done it all this year. He and Nola had already established the pitching-heavy tenor of the afternoon when Scherzer stepped to bat with Spencer Kieboom on second in the third inning of a scoreless game.

On a day like this, dominated by pitchers such as these, every 90 feet seemed likely to matter. Scherzer got a sacrifice bunt down on the first pitch Nola threw him. Ultimately, the Nationals stranded Kieboom. The Nationals never really challenged Nola again until the eighth, when Bryce Harper came to the plate with two down and two on as the potential go-ahead run. Nola struck him out to complete his afternoon after eighth scoreless innings in which he struck out nine.



Aaron Nola was magnificent Thursday against the Nationals. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports)

“I’m just trying to get something over the plate,” Harper said. “ … You’re going to have those days where a guy goes out there and does his job and it’s tough being on the other side.”

Those eight scoreless innings would be enough to beat most anyone, but Scherzer came close to matching him. He threw 4 1/3 hitless innings to start the game, tied for his longest no-hit bid of the season. That he lost this one was hardly his fault. After he walked Maikel Franco when a close checked swing call went against him, he surrendered a chopper to Jorge Alfaro that Trea Turner mishandled as it hopped by him into the outfield. Fans below the press box hollered up to the official scorekeeper, begging for the play to be ruled an error. Instead, it was ruled the Phillies’ first hit. Scherzer worked out of the jam without surrendering a run.

He got through six innings without allowing anything more than that cheap hit, but did walk three batters in that time, all of which meant his pitch count climbed to 90 before the seventh. He has thrown at least six innings in 25 straight starts. He did all that while battling his arm slot, a problem that cost him his normally pinpoint command and which manifested itself in a season-high four walks and an inability to finish hitters. He did, of course, strike out 10 batters for the 14th time in 27 starts, most in the majors. His 78 career 10-strikeout games are eighth all-time.

“Just wasn’t able to quite put away some of the hitters after I got to a 1-2 count. Three of the walks were after a 1-2 count,” said Scherzer, reciting those numbers from memory without needing a moment to think.

With his pitch count nearing 100, he walked Maikel Franco to give the Phillies a base runner with one out in the seventh — his fourth walk of the day. Scherzer had not allowed four walks in a game since September of last year.

Then he fell behind Herrera 2-0 and threw his cutter in, a pitch on which many home runs have come this year. Herrera hit it out to right field, so definitively that the always-moving Adam Eaton stood almost still as it went. Scherzer’s afternoon ended after 109 pitches in seven innings, four walks and two hits — one that needn’t have been one, another that changed the complexion of his outing entirely.

“You fall behind enough guys, you fall behind enough counts,” Scherzer said, “eventually you get beat with a mistake and that’s what happened today.”

The Nationals have experienced a similar truth. However often they push back, like they did with that eighth inning rally that gave Harper a chance, if a team falls behind enough, it will eventually decrease its margin of error to an impossible point — a point at which one bad pitch can doom them, and inch them closer to a day when they cannot come back anymore.