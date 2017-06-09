The Washington Nationals won’t field a lineup like Thursday night’s in October, which at this rate would seem to be the next time we will see an essential, must-win game around here. But the lineup they rolled out in a makeup game against the Orioles might help them win Friday against struggling Texas. And it might, months from now, help them win in the postseason.

When Thursday’s game began, Jayson Werth, the regular second-place hitter, was on the disabled list with a bad toe. Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon — who normally hit fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively — were on the bench, feet up, the day off after a late-night flight from a nine-game California swing left them hitting the pillow around 3 a.m.

And so Adam Lind drilled a single in a four-run first and lifted a sacrifice fly in the second. And Stephen Drew hit a two-out RBI single in that first, cranked his first home run in the fifth and played a flawless third base. They made it look easy, a 6-1 victory that set up the remaining six games of this homestand.

(This is where we stand with these Nationals right now, by the way: They play in a division in which no other team is within five games of .500, in which the biggest regular-season threats are injury and natural disaster, in that order, well ahead of the Mets or the Braves. It isn’t even mid-June. More than 100 games remain, and we’re writing about the bench. But this fits. It fits in the victory over the Orioles that sets up the series against the Rangers. And it fits in October.)

“If you’re a bench guy and you come in — I mean, honestly, if you hit .230 and play good defense, it’s huge,” Drew said. “It really is. I’m just being realistic.”

Drew knows how to do more than that. He’s off to a slow start this season, which he began on the disabled list, but last year, he hit .266 with an .864 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in a reserve role. (Bryce Harper’s 2016 OPS: .814.)

“It’s a tough role,” Drew said. “I try not to get too amped up.”

Drew’s mental struggle with his lot in the Nats’ life — play a couple times every 10 days (maybe), once at third and once at second or shortstop (probably), and get a pinch-hitting appearance here or there (possibly) — has roots in his résumé. First-round pick. Former starting shortstop. Five seasons with at least 500 plate appearances. He is the guy who used to get the day off after the cross-country flight, not the guy filling in for those players.

But because Drew went through this process last year, his first with the Nats, he now can help teach Lind the process. Admit it: Lind signed this offseason for a year and $1.5 million, and you shrugged. Who’s he? But he has five seasons with 500 plate appearances in his Toronto-and-Seattle past, and six seasons with at least 20 homers. He can play, and he can hit.

“Lind rakes,” Zimmerman said Thursday.

So much so, there’s not really a fall-off when he subs in. In this renaissance season, the right-handed Zimmerman has a 1.103 OPS, second in all of baseball behind Angels star Mike Trout, who’s currently hurt. Yet when Zimmerman needs a break or Manager Dusty Baker wants a left-handed hitter, he can turn to Lind, who is producing a .981 OPS. With enough plate appearances to qualify, that would rank 13th in the majors.

Zimmerman can get comfy with those days off, because in his first season as a straight-up bench player, Lind is getting comfy with his role — at least in the results. The process is harder. How can you take a sport that’s defined by its everydayness and suddenly play once every two series?

“I try not to buy into the whole ‘I haven’t played in a week’ thing,” Lind said. “I try to think back to when you’re a kid. Like the state tournament in high school on Saturdays. So you have a week off. What do you do? That’s what I try to think.”

Both Drew and Lind have had to learn how to handle their current situations from teammate Chris Heisey. This is the life Heisey knows in the majors: stay ready, be prepared, but very often, just sit. Never has he reached 400 plate appearances in a season.

So Heisey, who’s currently on the disabled list, can tell his fellow splinter-gatherers how to make the most of the one at-bat you might get in three games, and how to not be too disturbed if you go 0 for 4 in your one chance to start that week.

“You look at the way the game’s evolving, and younger guys are coming in,” said Drew, now 34. “There’s nothing wrong with that. But at the same time, you look at myself and Lind and Heisey, and the experience we have, we know it’s a tough gig, but no matter what — whether we’re playing or hitting — if you can help the team win, then we’re doing our job.”

They did that Thursday, and therein lies a three-fold advantage. First, the Nats won a game with only Trea Turner and Bryce Harper among the central characters in the lineup. It helped keep their lead in the god-awful National League East at 11½ games over Atlanta. Second, if the lead’s that large, then Baker will feel more comfortable giving Murphy and Zimmerman, both 32, and Werth, 38, regular days off, which keeps them fresh for . . .

October. Don’t get squeamish about the playoffs as a subject. In some ways, the rest of this season is about how the roster will shape up for the postseason: who will be healthy, who will be rested, who will be (ahem) acquired to shore up the bullpen.

But October also will feature a time when the Nationals need a good, professional, productive at-bat in, say, the eighth inning of a one-run game from a guy who might have only one at-bat that series. Baker, in those instances, will have options: Drew as an on-base guy, Lind with power potential from the left side, Heisey with pop from the right. Jose Lobaton remains the backup catcher, and though his numbers are horrendous currently (.411 OPS), he hit the three-run homer that essentially won Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers last fall. The one hole, at the moment, would be young Wilmer Difo, who isn’t at the stage in his development where he can handle being a part-time player.

So maybe that’s another area to reshape the roster for October. But as summer starts to take hold, get used to the idea of Lind and Drew playing, somewhere, one-and-a-half times a week. Don’t get disappointed when Zimmerman or Werth isn’t in the lineup for the game you’re attending. Instead, think of the benefit there is that night — and months from now.