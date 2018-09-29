Columnist

If you’re glad to see the baseball regular season end because the Nationals, or any specific team, had a disappointing year, go ahead and rejoice. Pardon me if I don’t join the chorus. I believe the blues lyric, “Mean old world, never change.” So, take solace where you can. In politics-obsessed D.C., Nats Park is my spot.

Baseball, good company in bad times, makes sure we don’t endure this world alone. Right now, even the 186 days from Opening Day to closing, isn’t enough baseball for me. When history seems like James Joyce’s “nightmare from which I am trying to awake,” those of us who live in and around Washington understand that a ballpark can provide an automatic refresh and reset button for the spirit — a visit to a place dedicated to a modest, daily ritual of sanity.

Even though the postseason will bring an exciting form of structured madness, I’m sorry to see the small pleasures of a bad season disappear.

I want to see how long rookie Victor Robles, slugging .794 in his past seven starts, can stay hot. Unfortunately, I already know — not past Sunday afternoon.

I want to know whether Matt Wieters and Spencer Kieboom, one old, one young, but both hopeless at the all-star break, might be a credible catching tandem for 2019. Since then, their on-base-plus-slugging-percentages are .747 and .777, their defense good (39 percent caught stealing). Is one saving a fine career while the other is carving out a modest one?

Where has the last foot of Stephen Strasburg’s fastball gone since he returned from the disabled list? Will it come back? And is he, perhaps, taking a late-season tutorial in how to pitch at mortal speeds, a lesson that could help him for years? Can’t find out now until next spring, drat it.

By Sunday night, will Juan Soto and Mel Ott end up in an absolute dead heat in every advanced metric — OPS, ISO, wRC, wRAA, wOBA and wRC+, too — for the honor of being the best-hitting teenager ever?

Finally, will I really have to wait through part of fall, all of winter, and a bit of next spring before I can resume watching the best pitcher in the National League over the past four years, Max Scherzer, as well as the best all-around player in the NL over the past two seasons, Anthony Rendon?

FanGraphs says that Rendon, with 12.9 WAR in 2017-18, has been worth about $103 million to the Nats in that time span. (In the same two seasons, Harper is 10th best.)

In 2017-18, Rendon is the NL’s sixth-best hitter (.306), eighth-best slugger, and eighth-best base runner, as well as fielding and throwing so well that FanGraphs rates him the best defensive player at any position in the NL This season, Rendon made six errors — one per month. So, that’s “A” in all five tools.

Harper says he doesn’t know where he “fits in the Nats plans” as he hits free agency. Are the Nats more focused on signing Rendon long term so he can’t walk away after 2019? The Nats better grasp one thing: If they don’t sign at least one of them, half of their fans may suddenly be in their own “walk year” by 2020.

At a time when many feel the weight of history, the only weight in baseball is “wait until next year.” Much as we relish, review and burnish MLB history, the game’s nightmares, at least for fans, should be forgettable … at least by the next Opening Day. For players, not always. For Dusty Baker, just don’t mention it.

Turning the calendar from September, clogged to the last weekend with pennant races, to October, when the off days start to multiply, only reminds us how close we are to November. Just the thought of snow is enough to remind us that no baseball day — even if Manager Dave Martinez is deciding on a pitching change — is a bad day. This past week at Nats Park, owner Mark Lerner, who had 14 surgeries in 2017 and appreciates the mercies of daily baseball, stood by the batting cage, chatting. “I hate the last home game,” he said. “Means winter’s coming.”

History moves in long cycles with its talk of eras, ages and empires or its habit of counting in generations. But baseball erases the blackboard every year — clean slate. And each season is the exact equal in pleasure and pride of every other — none better, though some shine brighter. It’s even a rule of thumb to expect a ring only once every 30 years. If you ignore the rules, that’s just your own fault.

This Nationals season is a lesson in such patience. Even in a game that adores numbers, sometimes they seem to mean nothing. No one can really explain why a team that outscores its foes, 759-668, has a record of 81-79. The game’s arithmetic predicts such a margin ought to bring a 89-71 record. In fact, a team with such a “run differential” is just as likely to find itself with a record of 97-63 — in other words, “eight games lucky” — as it is to be eight games unlucky, like the Nats.

But, intuitively, and perhaps unfairly, the words “rookie manager” and an 18-24 record in one-run games, does come to mind.

The Nats will finish their season against Colorado, which has won eight straight games and clinched a playoff spot on Friday night. The Rockies have a one-game lead in the NL West over the Dodgers who, like the Yankees, were picked to go to the World Series.

Baseball has a way of completing its ironic circles, even if it takes a few years. The Rockies are led by veteran Bud Black, who was the first choice of the Nats’ front office (not by much, but first nonetheless) to be the manager after the ugly 2015 season. During job interviews, Black mentioned salary before the salad — about two courses, and perhaps a dessert fork, before Ted Lerner would’ve preferred. Baker just said he wanted one more chance, where do I sign?

While baseball may not be mean, it does tend to teach its lessons pointedly. For the Nats to end against the happy Rockies constitutes multiple underlinings.

Many will say that this Nats season couldn’t end too soon. Some of us, probably incorrigible, will disagree. For us, Sunday just begins our countdown — only 179 days to go until our mean old world starts looking kinder.