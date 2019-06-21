It was 4:36 p.m. Friday when Atlanta Braves left-hander Dallas Keuchel met veteran catcher Brian McCann in the visitors’ clubhouse at Nationals Park. “Want to stretch and all?” Keuchel asked, seeming anxious for his first start of the season.

“Chill out for a minute, get situated,” McCann said, and so Keuchel did. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman greeted his new teammate — “Welcome, welcome, good luck tonight, man,” — as Keuchel walked over to his locker. He sat, grabbed an orange shoe box, and out came a pair of gray Nike cleats. Then he tied his laces and walked toward a nearby room, where he put an iPad on his lap and finalized plans to attack Nationals hitters.

What followed, a 4-3 Nationals win, was a five-inning outing defined by middling velocity and good command — hallmarks of Keuchel the past few years. He threw mostly strikes, 64 out of 99 pitches, and walked none but took the loss. Keuchel, in his first major league appearance since September, gave the National League East-leading Braves (44-32) three strong innings, allowed three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth after a leadoff triple from Juan Soto, who eventually scored what would become the winning run.

For a former Cy Young Award winner without a team until earlier this month, it was a very typical Keuchel start — a lot of traffic on the base paths, a lot of pitching to contact, a lot of hitting his spots with off-speed stuff.

In all, Keuchel, who gave up the most hits in the league last year, surrendered eight hits to the Nationals. With the exception of the fourth inning, he mostly kept the surging Nationals at bay and looked a lot like a pitcher many believed was, at last, one of the key free agent acquisitions — even if he didn’t sign until the season was more than two months old.

“I felt really good tonight,” Keuchel said. “Honestly, I felt better than I was expecting. Pitch in, pitch out, I thought I was in midseason form.”

Keuchel made his MLB debut in 2012 and, two years later, he went 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA. In 2017, he was a key component of the Astros’ World Series run. But last offseason, Keuchel attracted lukewarm interest, in large part because any team that signed him before the draft would have to forfeit a draft pick.

His free agency was prolonged until June 7 before the Braves jumped in, after the draft, and signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract.

“I thought he threw the ball really well,” McCann said. “That sinker changes planes and he had a good feel of what he was doing.”

Throwing strikes and inducing ground balls propelled him to three 200-inning seasons, two All-Star Games and a stellar postseason record. Early Friday, the formula got him out of situations with runners in scoring position. In the second, he escaped an inning after putting the first two batters on, thanks to a strikeout of Michael A. Taylor, a flyout from Yan Gomes and a groundout from Stephen Strasburg.

It was the fifth that handed Keuchel the loss: Soto’s triple to right, followed by Anthony Rendon’s bloop single that drove him home.

“He’s got a chance to be really, really good over his time here,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. “He started out where he should be. He gave us a chance to win.”