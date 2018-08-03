CLEVELAND — Andrew Miller has been activated by the Cleveland Indians after missing two months because of inflammation in his right knee.

Right-hander Zach McAllister was designated for assignment Friday. The Indians also announced outfielder Tyler Naquin underwent right hip surgery on Thursday and is expected to resume baseball activities in 6 to 10 weeks.

Miller, who was on the 60-day disabled list, has been out since May 26. The left-hander also missed time this season with a strained left hamstring.

Miller, a key part of Cleveland’s bullpen since being acquired in 2016, is 1-3 with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 14 appearances.

McAllister, who has spent parts of the last eight seasons with the Indians, was 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 41 appearances.

Naquin batted .264 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 61 games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.