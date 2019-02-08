FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor celebrates as he round the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, in Houston. The Indians All-Star shortstop will likely miss the start of the season with a strained right calf. Lindor, one of baseball’s best all-around players, sustained the injury recently while working out in Orlando, Florida. He was checked Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic by Dr. Mark Schickendantz, who confirmed a moderate sprain. (David J. Phillip, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor likely will miss the start of the season with a strained right calf.

Lindor, one of baseball’s best all-around players, sustained the injury recently while working out in Orlando, Florida. He was checked Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic and it confirmed a moderate sprain.

The Indians anticipate him missing up to nine weeks, which would place his return sometime in early April. Cleveland opens the regular season on March 28 in Minnesota.

The loss of Lindor for any period is a major blow to the three-time defending AL Central champions. The 25-year-old is an offensive force, elite defensive player and counted on to provide more leadership this season following the departures of outfielder Michael Brantley and catcher Yan Gomes.

A three-time All-Star, Lindor batted .277 with 38 homers, 92 RBIs and was tied for the league lead with 129 runs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.