CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option for 2023 under his new deal with the Cleveland Indians would become guaranteed if he pitches 170 or more innings in 2022 and is expected to be healthy for the following season.

The 31-year-old right-hander agreed Dec. 6 to a $47 million, four-year contract, a deal that was finalized on Thursday.

Carrasco’s contract includes $37.25 million in new guaranteed money. It keeps his $9.75 million salary this year and calls for $10.25 million in 2020, which had been the option price of his previous deal. The agreement adds salaries of $12 million in 2021 and ‘22 plus the new option year.

His 2020 salary would increase by $2 million for a Cy Young Award this year, $1 million for finishing second or third, $750,000 for fourth or fifth, and $500,000 for sixth through 10th, as long as he receives at least two votes.

For the remainder of the contract, salaries could escalate by up to $3 million using the same formula.

He would get a one-time assignment bonus if traded, $3 million if dealt before the end of this season and $1 million if traded after.

Carrasco won 35 games over the past two seasons and is a core member of one of baseball’s best rotations, which could be changed if the Indians trade either two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber or All-Star Trevor Bauer.

Carrasco went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts last season for the AL Central champions, finishing with a career-high 231 strikeouts as the Indians became the first team to have four pitchers to fan 200 in the same season.

