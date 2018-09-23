Boston Red Sox (105-50, first in AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (86-68, first in AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (7-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Indians: Adam Plutko (4-5, 5.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Either Boston or Cleveland will leave with a series victory with a win. The Indians enter the matchup with a 15-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 103 RBIs. The Red Sox have gone 7-2 in Velazquez’s starts this season. The Boston offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this year, Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .339. The Indians won 5-4 in Saturday’s meeting, Tyler Olson earned his second win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 106 runs and 124 RBIs for the Red Sox this season. Brock Holt has three home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .875 over his past 10 games for Boston. Edwin Encarnacion has 31 home runs and 99 RBIs in 130 games for the Indians. Yan Gomes has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .675 over his past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs. Indians: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports