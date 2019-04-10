Cleveland Indians (7-3, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-4, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (1-0, 0.64 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 3.18 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians enter the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Tigers went 33-43 in division games in 2018. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.34.

The Indians went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Cleveland hit .259 as a team last season and hit 216 total home runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.